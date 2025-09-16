FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX has announced the extension of its agreement with global hospitality and entertainment company MGM Resorts International, continuing the company’s role as a Founding Partner through 2030.

As part of the F1 renewal, MGM Resorts will continue to host the Winner’s Stage at Bellagio Fountain Club, one of the race’s preeminent luxury race-watching destinations. Positioned above the iconic Fountains of Bellagio and overlooking the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, the venue offers guests front-row views of the circuit’s longest and fastest straightaway, where cars exceed 210 mph as they blast past Turn 13.

Heineken, Formula 1, and MGM Resorts share some profitable news

Bellagio Fountain Club elevates the experience with a culinary program featuring globally renowned chefs ranging from José Andrés and Mario Carbone to Masaharu Morimoto and Antonia Lofaso, an open bar featuring signature cocktails and curated premium wines, and high-energy nightlife at its rooftop lounge. When the checkered flag falls, the Winner’s Stage transforms into the ultimate celebration hub for driver appearances and post-race interviews.

In addition to Bellagio Fountain Club, MGM Resorts will deliver a variety of activations and official retail offerings throughout its Las Vegas properties in the MGM Zone, designed to immerse fans in the excitement of Formula 1® throughout race week.