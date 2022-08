One of the founders of both Priceline Partner Network and Travelocity, has taken the helm to lead Global Sales for Roomer Travel.

Rick Schneider, one of the founders of both Priceline Partner Network and Travelocity Partner Network, has taken the helm to lead Global Sales for Roomer Travel, which has launched an innovative B2B trip protection program designed to pay OTAs up to three commissions on a room booking.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News