Former Kenya Tourism Minister joins Conservation Charity FFI

The former Kenya Tourism Minister Hon. Najib Balala took a new position this month, following his passion for conservation and wildlife.

Global conservation charity Fauna & Flora International (FFI), has announced the appointment of Najib Balala as a new vice president.

The Hon Najib Balala was a long-serving minister of tourism in Africa, serving as Kenya’s Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife from 2008-2012 and again from 2015 to 2022. He played a major role in global tourism politics during his time as a minister.

The World Tourism Network awarded him the Tourism Hero Statues in 2020 during the COVID crisis.

Prior to venturing into public life, Najib Balala worked in private-sector tourism, and eventually joined a family tea and coffee trading business

Secretary of The Swahili Cultural Centre (1993-1996)

Chairman of Coast Tourist Association (1996-1999)

Mayor of Mombasa (1998-1999)

Chairman, Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Mombasa Chapter) (2000-2003)

Member of Parliament for Mvita Constituency (27 Dec 2002 – 15 Dec 2007)

Minister for Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services (7 Jan 2003 – 31 June 2004)

Acting Minister for Labour (Jan – June 2003)

Minister for National Heritage (31 June – 21 Nov 2005)

Member of Parliament for Mvita Constituency (27 Dec 2007 – 15 Jan 2013)

Chairman of the UNWTO Executive Council (11 Nov 2011 – March 2012)

Minister for Tourism (17 Apr 2008 – 26 March 2012)

Cabinet Secretary for Mining (15 May 2013 – June 2015)

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism (June 2015 to 2022)

Established in the United Kingdom over a century ago, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organization, quietly shaping and influencing conservation practice since its foundation in 1903.

The focus of FFI is on protecting biodiversity, and the diversity of life on Earth, which underpins healthy ecosystems and is critical for the life-support systems that humans and all other species rely on.

Fauna & Flora International is registered as a charity. The organization explains the question, of why they are needed:

We depend on nature for so many things: materials, medicines, clean air and water, a stable climate…the list goes on. Many studies have shown the benefits of nature for people’s mental and physical health, and many people connect with nature on a spiritual level.

The ecosystems that provide us with this priceless service depend on an incredibly diverse range of species that interconnect to form a complex web. When a species is lost, we risk upsetting this fine balance so that the whole system, once rich in variety, becomes much more vulnerable to natural disasters, human disturbance, and climate change. In the worst-case scenario, the whole ecosystem can collapse – a tragedy in itself, and a threat to all those who depend on it.

Sadly, our planet’s stunning array of species is under serious threat, from habitat loss, pollution, hunting, and myriad other human-made pressures. Biodiversity is being lost at 1,000 times the natural rate.

Whichever way you look at it, humankind has an imperative – whether moral or economic – to protect this biodiversity. All of us, from governments to businesses to individuals, need to work together if we are to save our planet’s rich natural resources.

The consequences of failing to safeguard our forests, seas, wetlands, and grasslands and the wealth of species they support – including humans – would be devastating. FFI is under no illusions about the enormity of the challenges facing our natural world. But we have an impressive track record in tackling those challenges.

We have been behind some of the most significant initiatives in the history of conservation. And we continue to play a key role in safeguarding some of the world’s most iconic plants and animals, including Sumatran tigers, mountain gorillas, African and Asian elephants, baobabs, and proteas. We also champion less-familiar or neglected species such as the Siamese crocodile, Sunda pangolin, Saint Lucia racer, and saiga antelope.”

HRH The Prince of Wales is the patron of the charity. He heads the list of eminent, distinguished, and dedicated people associated with Fauna & Flora International.

The President of the organization is HRH Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands.

The Hon Najib Balala joins a distinguished team of vice presidents. They include:

