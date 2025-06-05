Former Jordan Minister Nayef H. Al-Fayez Resigned as Chief Commissioner

Nayef H. Al-fayez said, “After two and a half years, I conclude my role as Chief Commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority—and close an important chapter of my career in public service.”

Nayef Himiedi Al-Fayez previously held the position of Minister of Tourism and Antiquities in Jordan.

He was the Chief Commissioner for two years of of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority in the Southern part of the Kingdom.

Minister Al-Fayez explained:

” It has been a true honor to serve Aqaba—both as a vibrant coastal city and a strategically positioned Special Economic Zone with immense potential for growth, trade, and innovation.



This chapter builds on earlier roles I’ve held as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Minister of Environment, where I focused on sustainable development, destination strategy, and the intersection between economic opportunity and environmental stewardship.

During this period, we navigated complex regional and global challenges while maintaining a focus on building long-term resilience and competitiveness.

Key milestones from this chapter:

Navigating Regional Complexity

Led through economic uncertainty and geopolitical shifts with clarity, purpose, and strong partnerships.

Institutional Reform: Restructured ASEZA to enhance transparency, agility, and effective governance.

Zone Policy Reform: Introduced forward-looking policies to strengthen the investment climate and drive sustainable development.

Strategic Growth & Positioning: Worked with national and international partners to reinforce Aqaba’s role as a regional hub and global gateway.

“As I move forward, my passion for strategic development, economic transformation, sustainable tourism, and environmental innovation remains strong.”