Murdered: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died

Japan has been seen as a safe place where people don’t have to worry about violent crime. This changed today, Former PM Abe was shot.

UPDATE: It was just reported by Japanese TV NHK, that the former prime minister passed away in a hospital.

The former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest during a speech today and is ‘showing no vital signs, according to local media reports in Tokyo.

Abe Shinzo was born on September 21, 1954, and died on July 8, 2022. He was born in Tokyo and served as prime minister of Japan twice. (2006–07 and 2012–20).

Shinzo Abe is a conservative who has been widely described as a right-wing Japanese nationalist. Abe’s tenure as the Prime Minister of Japan was known internationally for his government’s economic policies, which further pursued fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, and structural reforms in the country.

Shinzo Abe announced his resignation in August 2020 because of a significant resurgence of his ulcerative colitis. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga as the Prime Minister of Japan.

Shinzo Abe was taken to the hospital today after he was shot. bleeding due to an apparent shooting in Nara, Japan. His medical condition is seen as extremely critical. The term used “showing no vital signs” is used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor. His death was announced after 5 pm on Friday, July 8.

Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was shot on Friday in Tokyo. According to tweets, a suspect was arrested.

Nara is the capital of Japan’s Nara Prefecture, in south-central Honshu. The city has significant temples and artwork dating to the 8th century when it was Japan’s capital.

WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

“This is very sad indeed. This is why the plunge happened. So sad. I think the world loves Shinzo Abe, was a comment left on Twitter.

The former Prime Minister is a supporter of the tourism industry and in 2020 organized a multibillion-dollar campaign aimed at reviving domestic tourism. Tokyo was excluded due to a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Elections for the upper house of the Japanese Parliament are Sunday. Abe, 67, who stepped down in 2020, was campaigning for other members of the governing Liberal Democratic Party but is not a candidate himself.

The career of the former late Prime Minister included:

2007 Resigned Prime Minister 2006 President of LDP

Prime Minister 2005 Chief Cabinet Secretary

(Third Koizumi Cabinet (Reshuffled)) 2004 Acting Secretary-General and Chairman of Reform Promotion Headquarters, LDP 2003 Secretary-General, LDP 2002 Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary

(First Koizumi Cabinet (1st Reshuffled)) 2001 Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary

(First Koizumi Cabinet)

(Second Mori Cabinet (Reshuffled)) 2000 Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary

(Second Mori Cabinet (Reshuffled))

(Second Mori Cabinet) 1999 Trustee, Committee on Health and Welfare

Director, Social Affairs Division, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) 1993 Elected as Member of the House of Representatives

(thereafter reelected in seven consecutive elections) 1982 Executive Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs 1979 Joined Kobe Steel, Ltd

