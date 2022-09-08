Foreign visitors spent $13.9 billion in US in July 2022

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in July 2022, international visitors spent more than $13.9 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States – an increase of more than 101 percent compared to July 2021.
Americans spent $13.1 billion traveling abroad, yielding a balance of trade surplus of $775 million for the month—reversing two consecutive months of balance of trade deficits for U.S. travel and tourism.
Year to date (January through July 2022), international visitors have spent nearly $83.4 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services (up nearly 106% when compared to the same period last year), injecting, on average, more than $395 million a day into the U.S. economy.
Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)
- Travel Spending
- Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors traveling in the United States totaled $7.4 billion in July 2022 (compared to $2.3 billion in July 2021), an increase of 217 percent when compared to the previous year.
- For a pre-pandemic perspective, travel receipts totaled $11.4 billion in July 2019. These goods and services include food, lodging, recreation, gifts, entertainment, local transportation in the United States, and other items incidental to foreign travel.
- Travel receipts accounted for 53 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in July 2022.
- Passenger Fare Receipts
- Fares received by U.S. carriers from international visitors totaled $2.3 billion in July 2022 (compared to $1.1 billion in July 2021), an increase of 118 percent when compared to the previous year.
- For a pre-pandemic perspective, the United States exported more than $3.2 billion in passenger air transportation services in July 2019. These receipts are expenditures by foreign residents on international flights of U.S. air carriers.
- Passenger fare receipts accounted for 17 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in July 2022.
- Medical/Education/Short-Term Worker Spending
- Expenditures for educational and health-related tourism, along with all expenditures by border, seasonal, and other short-term workers in the United States totaled $4.2 billion in July 2022 (compared to $3.5 billion in July 2021), an increase of 19 percent when compared to the previous year.
- For a pre-pandemic perspective, this spending totaled $4.8 billion in July 2019.
Medical tourism, education, and short-term worker expenditures accounted for 30 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in July 2022.
Leave a Comment