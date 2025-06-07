For 70 Years, Workers are at the Heart of Jamaica’s Tourism Excellence

As the Jamaica Tourist Board celebrates its milestone 70th anniversary, Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, has reiterated that workers in the sector are at the heart of the destination’s success and excellence.

Current premium viewers: 31

In highlighting this fact, the Minister has unveiled a strategic framework that places tourism workers at the absolute center of the island’s tourism development strategy—the comprehensive initiative positions Jamaica as the Caribbean’s premier destination through investment in human capital.

Speaking at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s 70th anniversary celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York on Wednesday, June 4, Minister Bartlett emphasised the importance of building human capital to future-proof Jamaica’s tourism for the next 70 years and beyond.

“Our people have always been Jamaica’s greatest asset, and this strategy formally recognizes that truth. To ensure the resilience of the sector, we will build a tourism ecosystem where every worker, from housekeepers to hotel managers, tour guides to transportation providers, has the tools, training, and opportunities to thrive.”

Pictured: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, (1st R) cuts the 70th Anniversary cake at the Jamaica Tourist Board’s celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday June 4, 2025. Joining in the moment (L-R) are Ricardo Henry, Business Development Officer – Northeast USA, Allana Faustin, Inside Sales Communications Officer, Victoria Harper, District Sales Manager-Northeast USA, and Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

The initiative encompasses three core pillars designed to transform Jamaica’s tourism workforce: training and Certification to upskill workers and change the labour market arrangement; housing; and access to the already established Tourism Workers Pension scheme.

“This all falls under our drive to build human capital and make the necessary investment in our people, who are our most iconic attraction. As tourism continues to evolve, our workers will need the skills to adapt and meet the increasing demands. When our workers are equipped, our service standards and resilience will contribute to the sector’s future proofing,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

For 70 years, the Jamaica Tourist Board has been at the forefront of promoting the island as a premier warm-weather destination. Last year, the island welcomed 4.3 million visitors, with a projected 5 million for 2025.

“This is about recognizing that sustainable tourism depends on sustainable livelihoods for the people who make our industry possible. When our workers prosper, our visitors have better experiences, communities benefit, and our entire nation grows stronger,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

THE JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), established in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency, headquartered in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto, and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo, Paris, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th straight year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.