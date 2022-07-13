For 30 Years a Fierce Champion of Travel Advisors

Gary C. Sadler Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

For Three Decades, Sadler Says “Relevancy and Relationships” Define the Evolving and Necessary Role of Travel Advisors

Beloved worldwide by the travel professionals he serves with passion, grace and supreme expertise, Gary C. Sadler, Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Industry Relations for Unique Vacations Inc., affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, marks 30 impactful years with the company today.

Sadler has been a driving force at Unique Vacations, Inc. (UVI) since 1992. He is credited with championing many award-winning innovations, including the Certified Sandals Specialist program, one of the first opportunities for travel advisors and agencies to “learn and earn” which has become standard in the industry.

“Gary embodies the values that we hold in highest regard, a commitment to exceeding customer expectations, the recognition of travel advisors as the invaluable partners they are and the certainty that, together, we can create Caribbean moments and memories that inspire our guests and impact communities,” said Chief Executive Officer of Unique Vacations, Inc., Jeff Clarke.

Reflecting on his thirty-year career working with and advocating for travel advisors, Sadler says, “I’ve learned two things: relevancy and relationships are everything.”

“I have had the privilege of representing the Sandals brand for 30 of its 40 years and from the very beginning, Sandals chose to forge its future alongside Travel Advisors – our ever-growing, ever-loyal partners on this glorious journey.

Simply put, our better halves,” said Sadler. “Nimble, savvy and undisputed masters of their craft, Travel Advisors have proven themselves again and again to be essential to our industry, a beacon of light for travelers through this exhilarating industry, filled with beautiful, unforgettable experiences and moments. They have helped travelers navigate through the best and worst of times, from moments of incredible connection to most recently, the uncertainties of returning to travel after a global pandemic. Their relevancy cannot be underestimated, which is why our relationship with them is paramount.”

Zane Kerby, ASTA President & CEO said: “Gary has proven time and again, year after year, that he has travel advisors’ backs and best interests at heart. The trust he’s carefully nurtured, with integrity and honesty, along with his singular booming voice and undeniable passion, is bar none and an invaluable asset to the Sandals and Beaches Resorts brands. I congratulate my friend, Gary, on 30 years, and here’s to many, many more years.”

Sadler began his sales career with UVI in Canada based in the corporate office in Toronto before moving West to Vancouver, where he pioneered the Western Canadian market and went on to lead all Canadian sales and marketing. Since 2007, he has been located at UVI’s Miami headquarters, but has never forgotten his home country of Jamaica, where in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s tourism and hotel industry, Sadler was conferred with the coveted Order of Distinction in 2017. Sadler supports many travel industry and hospitality causes and is a member of Skål International, the only professional organization promoting global tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the tourism industry.

“As I look forward to the future, I will continue to value these priceless partnerships, investing in critical partners such as ASTA and offering professional support and programming to keep them successful,” said Sadler.

Industry members are invited to send their congratulations to Gary by email at [email protected] or on Instagram at @garycsadler.

