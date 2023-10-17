Football Supports Sustainable Rail Travel

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) and clubs from the English Football League (EFL) launched a Sustainable Travel Charter seeking to build support for more environmentally-friendly forms of transport.

As reported by SportsPro Media, clubs including Millwall, Bristol City, Bristol Rovers, Forest Green Rovers and Swindon Town have already shown their support for the charter, working alongside the FSA and football charity Pledgeball.

Earlier this year, rock superstars The Foo Fighters made headlines by choosing Great Western Railway (GWR) to take them to Glastonbury Festival.

While discussions are ongoing with more clubs to support the charter, it is hoped that this initiative will inspire other organizations to join in reducing their carbon footprint and consider other ways of making journeys. As well as Plymouth and Millwall, the train operator has also worked with QPR and the Wales national team in recent seasons.