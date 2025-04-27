A gradual takeover of UN Tourism is on the way. UN-Tourism has become a network of mutual favors between its Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, and several complicit governments. Such government officials hear the protests worldwide, including the two previous UN-Tourism Secretaries General, but ignore them for personal reasons. Zurab needs to win the upcoming election next month for an unethical third term, as those involved in this global conspiracy agree. Zurab started a fight so he could finish what he had started, and he is fighting to manipulate, using UN-Tourism resources, making promises, granting favors, and money to stay in his job.

Follow the Money

It’s all about the money, Zurab’s money. This indication is based on numerous sources and research by multiple news outlets, including THE OBJECTIVE and eTurboNews.

According to another international source, “Saudi Arabia paid five million for the regional office, but only three or four employees work there, and it’s unclear what they do. They claim that for another regional center in South America, UN-Tourism allegedly received three million dollars and returned one million to the highest-level official involved in this transaction. “

eTurboNews confirmed with local police authorities in that country through a first hand contact, and speaking off the record, that such investigations may be on the horizon. This police officer said, “There is a lot of smoke, but no fire yet.”

Sources summarize it: “Zurab’s corrupt scheme includes countries and ministers.” According to this version, Pololikashvili himself would be the main beneficiary. If a new secretary-general wins, he would have a big problem,” they pointed out.

A spokesperson, not wanting to be named, but completely familiar with the issue, explained: “Zurab is fighting like a dog with any means to keep his position.” Any means means using UN-Tourism sources and money, plus his official position allowing him to can advantages and access.

It was confirmed by some countries Zurab met, they still did not know about the third term attention, but agree this should not happen in a UN agency.

Where is the Money?

As reported from numerous sources, and confirmed to this publication by believable sources directly involved and familiar with activities on the highest level:

Pololikashvili allegedly hides and has assets in Saudi Arabia and the Dominican Republic.

Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, is facing growing suspicions about foreign properties, bank accounts, and businesses in his or his family’s name.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and Dominican Minister of Tourism David Collado had been close for several years.

According to this information, Pololikashvili’s father opened a secret bank account in Saudi Arabia, allegedly linked to the operations of the new UN Tourism regional office in Riyadh.

Suppose we accept as accurate that the Pololikashvilis have money, property, or businesses abroad, as sources claim. In that case, their existence does not imply any illicit activity, but suspicions point to using their position to weave networks of personal interests.

Saudi Arabia and an Iranian Twist

“The agreement with Saudi Arabia has been more complex and comprehensive than a simple regional agency branch. Pololikashvili always has business dealings—we don’t know what kind—but he doesn’t do anything if there’s no real business. The Saudi office wasn’t just about tourism; it was a small bank of favors,” he notes in an interview with THE OBJECTIVE.

According to this source, the agreement with Riyadh included “Moving money through the UN so it could be withdrawn later,” he added, describing an opaque fund management system that could compromise the organization’s neutrality.

“The bank account opened in Zurab’s father’s name allegedly was opened at the same bank with which UN Tourism usually collaborates in the region, probably Riyadh Bank,” one of the leading local financial institutions. In the region, international organizations have collaborated with other banks, such as the Iranian Tourism Bank.

Zurab Pololikashvili feels intimidated and refuses to answer questions

The OBJECTIVE asked the Secretary-General. He denounced the questionnaire sent by this media outlet as “intimidating .”

“They do not merit any response from me, as they are based on clear prejudices about my work and my person,” he stated in a letter in which he laments.. SG referred to systematically biased coverage, demanded rectification of previously published news, and threatened to take legal action to preserve his reputation.

Numerous independent sources close to the issue confirm the allegations. They differ in nature and location.

Zurab’s beautiful Villa and Apartment in the Dominican Republic

A bank account in Saudi Arabia

A house and apartment in Punta del Este, Dominican Republic, are mentioned often.

Possible assets in Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Croatia are also mentioned.

These discrepancies could mean the claims are unfounded or the activities extend beyond a single country, unconnected or connected, and on a global scale beyond the reach of any one government or authority of the voting country. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and Dominican Minister of Tourism David Collado will lead the event.

Buying votes for his third term as UN-Tourism Secretary-General

A Spanish tourism industry executive claims that “Zurab is buying votes on a massive scale,” this story continues. Look at the system in place at UNESCO, another UN agency. Why is it so different at UN-Tourism?