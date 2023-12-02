Flying to Munich Today ? You don’t!

Passengers in Munich, Germany have to spend the night in trains, and railway lines are closed: Heavy snowfall is causing chaos in the south of Bavaria.

The situation on the roads is hardly any better.

The closure of flight operations at Munich Airport has been extended until 6.00 a.m. on Sunday due to heavy snowfall. This has left thousands of passengers stranded and forced them to sleep in the airport as there is no public transport at all and very few taxis.

While Passengers are being asked not to travel at all. Before departing on Sunday, passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline, the spokesperson recommended.

The winter service is working to ensure that operations can be resumed safely. Around 760 flights were scheduled for Saturday alone, unable to operate.

Around 20 aircraft that were due to land in Munich had already been diverted to Frankfurt in the early morning. These were mainly large aircraft and long-haul flights. The diversion also caused delays at other airports like Düsseldorf.

Authorities asked residents to stay home for their safety. The winter weather also disrupted train traffic, with the rail operator Deutsche Bahn saying on Friday “The main Munich station cannot be served”.

The highly anticipated football match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the Allianz Arena is also called off.

Berlin Passengers who had bought their tickets long in advance were told on arrival at Berlin airport that their flight to Munich had been canceled.

They then desperately tried to find other means of transport to Munich, as there were no trains either. When they finally arrived in Munich at 3 am and were exhausted, they were told only hours later the match had been canceled as well.

Police in Lower Bavaria said they made 350 interventions linked to the weather on Friday night, with five people slightly injured in road collisions.

For decades it never snowed that much in Munich with snowfall of 70 cm.

Emergency services reached their limit, and power cuts outside Munich are causing hazards.

Service teams have been working since the night to repair damage to power lines and restore the power supply. “We are making good progress in restoring the supply, but many thousands of households are still affected,” said the spokesperson.

Snow and ice are also causing chaos on all transport routes in the south of Bavaria.

The railway is expecting severe disruptions in southern Germany until Monday. Among other things, overhead lines were iced over.

Munich’s main railway station was inaccessible on Saturday.

Underground trains, buses, and trams also stopped running in the Bavarian capital

Traffic on the A8 towards Salzburg, a traffic jam already stretched for 30 kilometers near Munich, said an ADAC spokeswoman on Saturday morning.

The A6 and A9 motorways were also badly affected. The automobile club recommends temporarily avoiding non-essential trips.