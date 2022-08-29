Flying to Amman on a Star Alliance airline is a new trend

United, Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian are some airline choices and now Ethiopian added a connection from Addis Ababa to Amman with excellent connections from across Africa. But also Brazil and Argentina. These are new opportunities for Jordan tourism.

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operator in Africa is pleased to announce that it has finalized all preparations to commence a passenger flight to Amman, Jordan as of September 19, 2022.

Regarding the new flight Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew remarked, “We are truly pleased to further deepen our presence in the middle east with our new flight to Amman, Jordan, and our pleasure is doubled since we are able to do it at such a

difficult time for the aviation industry. With the commencement of our new flight to Amman, passengers departing from/to the middle east can enjoy the extensive Ethiopian network worldwide with convenient connectivity and smooth transfer at Addis Ababa. Our new flight will also further strengthen the economic ties between Ethiopia and Jordan.”

Located between the desert and the fertile Jordan Valley, Jordan’s capital Amman, where the old meets the new, is an ideal location for holidaymakers. With an astonishing scenery of ancient civilization and modernity, the city has plenty to offer for visitors. As part of its strategic plan, Ethiopian is growing its network stretching to more destinations, widening its reach and providing more options to its passengers.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian’s fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200, Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737-8, Freighter, Bombardier Dash 8 400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

