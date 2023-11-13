Airport News Airline News Aviation News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN News Update Tourism USA Travel News

Flying Thanksgiving in the United States: Really?

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
3 min read
, Flying Thanksgiving in the United States: Really?, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

A Record High Demand for Air Travel is expected in the United States with almost 30 million airline passengers flying over the Thanksgiving holiday period from November 17-27.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and Air Canada are part of Airlines of America and have a message to passengers planning to travel over Thanksgiving in the United States.

If Airlines for America, an association major US airlines belong to is correct, Thanksgiving 2023 will be the busiest travel week ever in the United States.

2.7 million airline passengers are booked to fly every single day during that week. This is a 9% increase from an already record Thanksgiving 2022.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, is predicted to be the busiest day of the holiday period, with a record-setting 3.2 million passengers.

Are airlines in the US Ready for Thanksgiving?

Will it be wishful thinking, or will it be a reality, when airlines say they are ready?

U.S. airlines have been working for months to prepare for the holiday travel season and are ready to welcome a record number of travelers. To prepare, airlines have been:

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing