FlyHouse announced the addition of two new aircraft to its luxury fleet – N25GV Gulfstream V and N435HC Gulfstream IV-SP.

The Gulfstream V (N25GV) is a remarkable aircraft designed to accommodate up to 16 passengers with Domestic Wi-Fi for a connected flying experience.

The Gulfstream IV-SP (N435HC) caters to up to 13 passengers and also features Domestic Wi-Fi for connectivity during the flight.