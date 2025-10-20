Fly from FRA Airport to 244 Destinations in 96 Countries

Frankfurt Airport’s new winter schedule will come into effect on October 26, coinciding with the end of daylight saving time in Germany.

For the upcoming season, 81 airlines will offer flights to 244 destinations in 96 countries.* With around 3,700 departures and approximately 680,000 seats available per week, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) is increasing capacity by three percent compared to the previous 2024/25 winter schedule.

The high number of intercontinental connections – exceeding 900 services per week – underscores Frankfurt Airport’s role as Germany’s most important aviation gateway. The new winter schedule will remain in effect until March 28, 2026.