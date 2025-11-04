Fly Eurowings from Salzburg to Marrakesh, Pristine, and Beirut

A Thousand and One Nights Feeling with Direct Flights to Marrakesh from Salzburg on Eurowings. – Test Route to Pristina – Weekly Connection to Beirut

With airline partner Eurowings, the flight program from Salzburg is becoming even more diverse and attractive this winter. Starting now, Eurowings offers twice-weekly direct flights to Marrakesh – every Tuesday and alternating Fridays or Saturdays.

The fourth-largest city in Morocco, one of the country’s four imperial cities, enchants visitors with its colorful souks, the legendary Djemaa el Fna square, and its impressive blend of traditional and modern architecture. Especially during the winter months, Marrakesh attracts sun-seeking travelers with its pleasant temperatures and oriental flair.

In addition to Marrakesh, Eurowings is testing a new route to Pristina and will also offer a weekly flight connection to Beirut (Lebanon).