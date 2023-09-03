Fly Arystan expansion includes Almaty to Delhi Flights

FlyArystan launched new services from Almaty to Delhi in September after its first route from Shymkent to Delhi was launched in May.

FlyArystan operates a fleet of 16 A320s and will add two more Airbus A320neo aircraft by the end of 2023 to support its international network expansion.

In addition to India, the carrier currently offers services from Kazakhstan to destinations in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, China, the UAE, and Uzbekistan.

FlyArystan will additionally commence operations between Astana and Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in October and is evaluating the launch of new services to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oman, and Saudi Arabia.