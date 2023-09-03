Airline News Airport News Aviation News Azerbaijan Travel China Travel Georgia Travel India Travel Kazakhstan Travel Kyrgyzstan Tourism Newsletter Qatar Travel Short News Turkey Travel UAE Travel Uzbekistan Travel

Fly Arystan expansion includes Almaty to Delhi Flights

1 day ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
FlyArystan launched new services from Almaty to Delhi in September after its first route from Shymkent to Delhi was launched in May.

FlyArystan operates a fleet of 16 A320s and will add two more Airbus A320neo aircraft by the end of 2023 to support its international network expansion.

In addition to India, the carrier currently offers services from Kazakhstan to destinations in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, China, the UAE, and Uzbekistan.

FlyArystan will additionally commence operations between Astana and Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in October and is evaluating the launch of new services to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

