Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Probe Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 6.2% by 2032

In 2020, the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization probe market was worth USD 714.2 million. In the future, the market will grow at a 6.2% CAGR between 2021-2026.

The future is set to see an increase in demand for In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) testing to diagnose various chronic diseases. The FISH probe technology’s high reliability, speed, and sensitivity drive the IVD market.

Medical diagnostics using DNA probe-based diagnostics are gaining popularity for diagnosing suspected diseases caused or aggravated by bacteria and pathogens. The growth is also driven by identifying new diagnostic markets, automation of diagnostic tests, and investments in pharmaceutical research and pharmacogenomics. Market growth is also driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders like Acute Lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), almost 7000 cases of ALL were identified in 2018, and there were more than 1500 deaths in the U.S.

Drivers:-

Increased incidence of diseases with the cytogenetic basis

FISH probes are expected to be more popular due to the increasing prevalence of genetic abnormalities and cancer and the need for accurate, speedy, and sensitive prognostic procedures to validate disease status over the 2022-2029 forecast period.

Increasing R&D Initiatives

Fluorescent In Situ hybridization (FISH) market expansion can be described as discovering new disease-specific biomarkers and pipeline products awaiting regulatory approval. This market will be further driven by increasing awareness, rising healthcare spending, and the development novel probes.

More common genetic and chronic diseases

The industry is booming because of the growing demand for In Vitro diagnostics (IVD), testing, and targeted medicines. Unlike traditional cytogenetic (cell-gene) tests, FISH testing can detect tiny genetic changes that are usually undetectable under a microscope. These probes are often used in diagnosing, predicting, treating, and caring for genetic conditions and cancer.

Restraints:-

Virtual karyotyping, which uses thousands to millions upon an array of probes to detect copy number variations across the genome at unprecedented resolution, is a clinically affordable and cost-effective alternative to FISH panels. The market is being held back by the lack of alternative methods.

The market is expected to be constrained by the high costs of the fish probe as well as differences in regulations regarding the development and use of these probes.

This report on fluorescent in situ hybridization markets provides information about recent developments, trade regulations and import-export analyses, production analysis, and value chain optimization.

It also analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes to market regulations, strategic growth analysis, market size, and category market growths. Application niches and dominance, product approvals. Geographic expansions.

Key Market Trends:-

This study presents an analytical representation of the global Fluorescence In-situ Hybridization Probe industry (FISH), along with current trends to determine potential investment pockets.

This report contains information about key drivers, limitations, and opportunities, as well as an analysis of the global Fluorescence In-situ Hybridization Probe market.

We quantitatively analyze the Fluorescence Insitu hybridization market (FISH) from 2020 to 2027 in order to highlight its importance.

Porter’s five force analysis shows the power of buyers in the market.

This report provides a comprehensive global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Probe Market Analysis. This report focuses on the market’s competitive intensity and how it will change over time.

Recent Development:-

Applied Spectral Imaging is a provider of biomedical image analysis solutions. In January 2019, a new product was released for fluorescence-in situ hybridization.

This new product can perform fluorescence-in situ hybridization (FISH), imaging quickly and easily.

Key Market Players included in the report:-

Mirus Bio LLC

Life Science Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc

BioDot

Horizon Diagnostics

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Abnova Corporation

Biosearch Technologies

Genemed Biotechnologies

AffymetrixPanomics

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG – Life Science

Oxford Gene Technology

Bio Care Medical

EXIQON

GSP Research Institute

Key Market Segments

Type

mRNA

miRNA

Application

Research

Clinical

Companion Diagnostics

Frequently asked Questions to analyze the report better:-

What has been the performance of the global FISH probe market? And what will the future hold for it?

What are the major regional markets?

What is the effect of COVID-19 on the global FISH probe market?



What are the stages of the value chain?

What are the main driving forces and challenges of the industry?

What is the market structure for global fluorescent in situ hybridization probes (FISH), and who are the major players?

How competitive is the industry?

