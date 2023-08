Mazatlán and the State of Sinaloa will showcase the potential for increased benefits from cruise tourism, with the aim to grow on the 388,690 FCCA Member Line passenger arrivals forecast in Mazatlán this year, along with the $15.87 million of direct expenditures, in addition to 420 jobs paying $2.56 million in wages, generated by the cruise industry in Mazatlán during the 2017/2018 cruise year.

The event will also display the importance of Mexico overall to the cruise industry.