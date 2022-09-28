Florida braces for Hurricane Ian’s landfall

According to Florida Governor, Ian has a 'potential' to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and massive flooding to Florida.

As Hurricane Ian nears landfall in Florida, a hurricane warning has been extended last night.

The United States National Hurricane Center updated in a public advisory that Hurricane Ian was about 53 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas, a US national park made up of a series of islands.

Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, which has maximum sustained winds of 121 miles per hour, is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and massive flooding to Florida Peninsula.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said last night that more than 2.5 million state residents are now under some type of evacuation order.

According to Florida Governor, Ian has a ‘potential’ to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

At least 1.75 million people are under mandatory evacuation orders.

“Forecasts can change, but for now, the experts say this could be a very severe hurricane, life-threatening and devastating in its impact,” US President Biden said at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the latest predicted path of the hurricane shows that “it may land a little further south than first anticipated.”

As of now, 700 Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel have deployed to Florida, with 5,000 state National Guard members activated by Governor DeSantis.

The White House announced that another 2,000 National Guard members are coming to Florida from other states.

Universal Orlando Resort theme parks and CityWalk in Orlando, Florida, will be closed today and tomorrow due to the hurricane, the company’s main office tweeted.

Disney announced that its theme parks in Orlando will also be closed ahead of the hurricane.

All ships and aircraft of the US 4th Fleet, headquartered at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, have been ordered to make required preparations for the storm’s expected arrival.

Four ships and multiple rotary and fixed-wing aircraft are expected to relocate and remain out of the local area until it is determined safe to return, while other ships will complete heavy weather mooring to stay in port.

All electric companies in Florida and the southeastern part of the United States have activated their emergency response plans.

Hurricane Ian arrives just a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, bringing heavy rainfall and flash flooding to the US territory and cutting power to the entire islands.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News