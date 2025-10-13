Fliy From Milan to West Africa

Data clearly reflects the strength of West African communities across Lombardy and neighbouring regions. Bergamo Airport in Milan catchment encompasses the largest concentrations of West African nationals in Northern Italy, particularly from Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and Ivory Coast.

In the case of the Senegalese community, over 30% of all Senegalese residents in Lombardy live in the province of Bergamo itself, making it not only the region’s most significant Senegalese hub but one of the largest in Italy. According to population data, 59.8% of all Senegalese residents in the Milan Bergamo catchment area fall within Bergamo Airport’s core region, highlighting the importance of current and future air links with Dakar.

Bergamo’s role extends well beyond Senegal. The airport’s network is also strategically positioned to serve large Nigerian, Ghanaian and Ivorian populations that have established strong roots across the region. For Nigeria, Bergamo’s catchment covers 54.6% of the total Nigerian population within the Milan metropolitan area, amounting to roughly 28,682 individuals, which is the highest concentration in the region.

Similarly, for Ghana, Bergamo accounts for 79.7% of the total Ghanaian population in the combined catchment, or 17,411 residents, with the most significant clusters found across Bergamo, Brescia and Veneto. The Ivorian community also features prominently, with 48.9% of residents in northern Italy living within Bergamo’s reach, over 8,000 people concentrated mainly in Lombardy and the Veneto region.

The airport’s geographic proximity, accessibility by public transport and the presence of community networks make it the most logical and convenient point of departure for passengers flying to and from West Africa. As demand grows for more nonstop connections, Bergamo Airport is working closely with airline partners to assess additional opportunities for route development, particularly to destinations such as Dakar and Lagos, where the combination of strong VFR (visiting friends and relatives) traffic and growing business links presents a clear potential for increased frequencies.

Milan Bergamo Airport • SACBO S.p.A. Real time flights, Destinations map, Flights timetable, Airlines, Flight news, How to reach the airport, Parkings, Shops and Services.

Milan supports communities and tourism growth

Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO, said: “The strong presence of West African communities within our catchment area highlights the important social and economic role of air connectivity. We are proud to offer direct links to Dakar, Boa Vista and Sal, which support both family ties and tourism flows and are working actively with our airline partners to increase frequencies, particularly to Dakar, where the demand already exceeds the current supply.”

Beyond the diaspora market, Bergamo’s West African connections also play an increasing role in the broader travel ecosystem. The flights operated by Neos and Cabo Verde Airlines offer seamless access to destinations with rising tourism appeal and expanding trade relations. Cape Verde’s islands of Sal and Boa Vista continue to attract Italian leisure travellers year-round, while also facilitating travel for Cape Verdean communities based in Northern Italy.

Milan’s Expanded economic and trade relations

Italy’s growing economic ties with West Africa also provide an important backdrop to Milan Bergamo Airport’s expanding connectivity with the region. Trade between Italy and West African nations has intensified in recent years, driven by rising demand for manufactured goods, machinery, food products and technology from Italy, alongside imports of natural resources, agricultural products and oil from West Africa.

Initiatives such as Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa, launched to promote infrastructure, energy and agricultural cooperation, have further strengthened these links with Senegal, Ghana and Ivory Coast identified as key partner countries. As a result, air connectivity between Milan Bergamo and West Africa plays an increasingly strategic role, facilitating not only family and cultural links but also commercial exchanges and tourism flows that support the broader Italy – Africa economic relationship.