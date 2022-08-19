Flights from Honolulu and Los Angeles to Tokyo Haneda on Delta

Delta Air Lines will resume flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Tokyo International Airport (HND) beginning October 30, 2022, in anticipation of Japan’s easing travel restrictions.

The route will start operating three times weekly before moving to daily starting December 1, 2022.

The relaunched service will use Airbus 330-900neo aircraft featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services.

Delta Air Lines will also start a new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda on December 1, 2022.

This is the first time Delta has offered service from Haneda to Honolulu with its start delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Honolulu to Haneda customers will be able to enjoy Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort + and Main Cabin services using the Boeing 767-300ER.

Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport, Tokyo Haneda Airport, or Haneda International Airport, is one of two international airports serving the Greater Tokyo Area, the other one being Narita International Airport.

Haneda Airport is a key hub for Delta Air Lines and offers multiple travel options from key US gateways including Seattle, Atlanta and Detroit.

Delta Air Lines, Inc., typically referred to as Delta, is one of the major airlines of the United States and a legacy carrier. One of the world’s oldest airlines in operation, Delta is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.