Flights from Helsinki to Amsterdam started in 1948

Finnair has been serving Helsinki to Amsterdam route for 75 years.

Having launched flights on 20 July 1948, customers have been able to travel directly between Amsterdam Schiphol and Finland for three-quarters of a century.

Finnair’s inaugural flight between Amsterdam and Helsinki was operated by one of the carrier’s Douglas DC-3 aircraft – one of the most famous and popular aircraft types in aviation history.

The route originally operated twice per week, but has since increased to twice daily, due to the increased demand for flights between the Netherlands and Finland.

To celebrate the milestone, Finnair have scheduled their special-liveried centenary aircraft on certain flights to Amsterdam this week.

Yesterday, Finnair’s Moomin liveried A350, OH-LWO, flew Schiphol as AY1301 and AY1302, while today, OH-LWR, adorned with the ‘Bringing us together since 1923’ logo, will visit the city.