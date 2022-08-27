Flights from Florida to Managua, Nicaragua on Spirit Airlines

Flights from South Florida to Managua, Nicaragua on Spirit Airlines

The daily, nonstop service to FLL starts November 30 and offers connections to 26 cities across Spirit’s network

Spirit Airlines today announced the resumption of its daily, nonstop service connecting Managua (MGA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

Spirit’s return to the market plays a pivotal role in offering both convenience and affordability for family and friends to reconnect with one another, and the service provides opportunities to explore Nicaragua’s historic sites, vibrant culture and natural beauty.

“We’re eager to welcome back our Nicaraguan Guests and excited to make travel to and from Managua accessible for families, friends, and visitors again,” said Camilo Martelo, Director of International Stations.

“We have a 15-year history serving Nicaragua and are proud to give South Florida and Managua back the affordable fares and signature service they’ve come to know when traveling between our countries.”

The resumption of Managua service increases the airline’s international service to 29 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including neighboring Central American destinations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama.

Spirit Airlines Connection Options to/from MGA:

Aguadilla (BQN) Cleveland (CLE) Louisville (SDF) San Juan (SJU) Atlanta (ATL) Dallas (DFW) Myrtle Beach (MYR) St Thomas (STT) Atlantic City (ACY) Detroit (DTW) Nashville (BNA) St. Louis (STL) Baltimore (BWI) Houston (IAH) Newark (EWR) Tampa (TPA) Boston (BOS) Indianapolis (IND) Orlando (MCO) Charlotte (CLT) LaGuardia (LGA) Philadelphia (PHL) Chicago (ORD) Latrobe (LBE) Richmond (RIC)

Spirit Airlines Inc. is a major American ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Miramar, Florida, in the Miami metropolitan area. Spirit operates scheduled flights throughout the United States and in the Caribbean and Latin America.