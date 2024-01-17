Extreme Weather Causes Widespread Flight Disruptions in Germany

Frankfurt airport is particularly concerned about black ice on runways, posing a risk to aircraft traction and safety.

Severe weather conditions, including freezing temperatures, have led to extensive flight cancellations and delays across Germany on 17 and 18 January.

Frankfurt airport is facing significant disruptions, with 570 out of 1,047 scheduled arrivals and departures canceled on Wednesday. The hazardous conditions are affecting airports nationwide, including Munich, where 254 flights have been grounded.

The German Weather Service has issued level four warnings for some areas, indicating ‘extremely severe’ conditions.

Frankfurt airport is particularly concerned about black ice on runways, posing a risk to aircraft traction and safety. Pilots also face challenges in the air due to freezing rain, potentially causing ice buildup on aircraft wings and destabilizing planes.

Lufthansa, operating from Frankfurt and Munich airports, anticipates the most disruption.

Passengers are urged to check their flight status on the airline or airport websites before heading to the airport, especially in the case of cancellations.

The German Weather Service’s warnings and the ongoing extreme weather conditions have prompted Saarbruecken airport to close for the day, while Dusseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports experience delays and cancellations.

This recent bout of weather-related disruptions follows the closure of Munich airport in December due to snowy conditions, highlighting the challenges faced by the aviation industry in adverse weather.