Fliers want vegetarian and vegan inflight meals, airlines comply

Rebounding from the previous slowdowns, the airline industry is in a resurgence that’s expected to regain industry-wide profitability in 2023, with North America already expected to deliver an $8.8 billion profit in 2022.

Many lessons were learned during the health crisis, and now customers are demanding more from their carriers, including increased menu options, most notably demanding more vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options.

Recently Air Canada took a public tongue-lashing from a travel blogger specifically for its lack of delivering upon vegan orders, while American Airlines Group Inc. has also taken criticism for its inconsistency.

Responding to these concerns, the airlines have sprung into action to re-establish trust with vegetarian and vegan clientele, including American Airlines adding a popular new vegan cookie dough bars snack option, United Airlines Holding, Inc. and Delta Air Lines, Inc. each teaming up with Impossible Foods, and Air Canada tapped Pangea Natural Foods to provide a new high-protein snack mix to its flights.

In-flight catering is big business, with the world’s in-flight catering services market expected to reach $21.5 billion by 2024.

In the case of Pangea Natural Foods, getting picked up by a major carrier such as Air Canada is a major win, as it’s Canada’s largest domestic and international airline with a fleet of over 330, serving more than 160 destinations, and flying up to 438 daily flights between Canada and the United States alone. Together with Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express partners, Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 Canadian airports, 46 destinations in the United States and 67 airports in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

While technically vegetarian and not vegan (due to its white chocolate chips), Pangea’s Munchie Mix is a superfood rich snack made with dried cranberries, white chocolate chips, roasted cashews, almonds and pumpkin seeds. Pangea manufactures the Munchie Mix, along with their Plant-Based Patties and Old Fashioned Ghee in-house at their Vancouver Lower Mainland facility, which has been approved by both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For first-class customers on flights in the United States, American Airlines Group Inc. is now offering a delicious line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars from Whoa Dough.

“Having a major airline carry our line is incredibly exciting for us, as we are eager for Whoa Dough to be enjoyed by millions of travelers every day who are looking for a healthier all-natural snack—without compromising on taste during their flight,” said Whoa Dough founder Todd Goldstein. “Our snack bars are also ideal for passengers with dietary registrations.”

Earlier this year, both Delta Air Lines, Inc. and United Airlines Holding, Inc. each added to their menus by tapping into the expertise of Impossible Foods which is expected to go public soon, either through a traditional IPO or a SPAC merger.

In the case of Delta, they featured the work of Impossible Foods by debuting new plant-based menu options in March. For United, their similar announcement came later in June.

“Not only are plant-based meats like Impossible Burger delicious to eat, but they’re also often better for the environment, using far less land and water to produce,” said Kristen Manion Taylor, SVP – In-Flight Service for Delta. “These new options are one part of Delta’s broader mission to promote a wellness-focused travel journey.“

Delta flights went on to not only include the Impossible Burger, but also Impossible’s plant-based meatballs, as well as plant-based lamb meatballs from Black Sheep Foods, cauliflower cakes, and a warm seasonal vegetable plate.

United Airlines customers went on to be treated to an exclusive Impossible Meatball Bowl on select US flights, as well as Impossible Sausage made from plants in select Polaris lounges.

“We want our food offerings to evolve and change along with people’s preferences – we’re proud to work with Impossible Foods and think our customers are really going to love these new options,” said Aaron McMillan, United Managing Director of Hospitality and Planning.

“To many travelers, the quality of food choices at the airport and in the sky are a really important part of the customer experience, so we’re invested in making sure our menu items exceed their expectations.”

