Fleetwood Mac of Lahaina Lost It All but Tourism Means Resilience

The co-founder of the popular music group Fleetwood Mac shows the Aloha spirit and the resilience that tourism around the world and the Maui community are known for.

Mick Fleetwood Mac, a long-time resident and owner of the popular Fleetwood on Front Street Restaurant is telling customers, his oceanfront restaurant in the heart of Lahaina will be closed until further notice.

Mick is among the many business owners in Lahaina who love Lahaina, love Maui, and breathe tourism who lost what they built for many years.

In a post to his Instagram account, he says:

Maui and The Lahaina community have been my home for several decades.

This is a devastating moment for MAUl, and many are suffering unimaginable loss.

Fleetwoods on Front Street have been lost, and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members.

On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days, months, and years to come.

– Mick Fleetwood