Flavors of Mediterranean: New Costa Morocco and Tunisia Cruise

Costa Favolosa will sail the Mediterranean on a two-week itinerary, departing round-trip from Savona, Italy, engaging and inspiring C|Club members through Costa Cruises‘ unparalleled gastronomic experiences, themed parties, unique shows, and excursions.

Destinations include Palermo, Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; La Goulette (Tunis), Tunisia; Barcelona, Cartagena, Cadiz, Malaga, Spain; Marseilles, France; Tangier, Morocco; and an extended two-day port call in Casablanca, Morocco, to give guests more time ashore to explore cities like Marrakech and Fez.