Five tourists killed trying to climb active volcano in Russia

Five tourists were killed, and one was severely injured today after falling from ‘great height’ in an attempt to scale the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Far East.

At 4,649 meters in height, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It’s located on the Kamchatka Peninsula, a remote area in Russia’s Far East that hosts more than a hundred volcanoes, including 29 active ones.

Russia’s federal investigative committee reported that the tragedy happened when a group of climbers was at an altitude of around 13,600 feet (4,150 meters), attempting to climb the volcano.

“According to preliminary data, five people have died after falling from great height,” the committee’s report said, adding that another climber has been severely injured and remains unconscious.

One of the guides who accompanied the tourists also fractured his leg, with his colleague calling for help via a satellite phone, the officials said.

Emergency Ministry’s rescuers have been dispatched to the Klyuchevskaya Sopka, but with the altitude being too high for the helicopter to reach, they would have to walk to the site of the accident by foot up from 10.800 feet (3,300 meters).

According to the information available at the moment, the climbers in the ill-fated group had arrived from different parts of Russia, including the capital city of Moscow, their climb being organized by a tour operator from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.

A criminal case on inflicting death by negligence over the incident has been opened by Russian law enforcement officials.