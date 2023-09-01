Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News Hospitality Industry Hotel News Indonesia Travel News Update Newsletter Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Tourism Travel Wire News

Five People Killed In Bali Hotel Elevator Crash

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Five People Killed In Bali Hotel Elevator Crash
Five People Killed In Bali Hotel Elevator Crash
Written by Harry Johnson

According to Ubud police report, the elevator fell from a height of about 330 feet.

SAFETY & TOURISM click here

According to a local police chief, at least five people were killed in a hotel elevator crash today on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The elevator disaster struck in a tourist hotel in Ubud, a resort village in the district of Gianyar, at around 1:00 pm local time.

The accident occurred when five hotel staff members entered the elevator to go up, and the elevator belt suddenly snapped sending it crashing on the ground, killing all passengers.

According to Ubud police report, the elevator fell from a height of about 330 feet (100 meters).

Local emergency services report that police have registered the case and ordered an investigation.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly