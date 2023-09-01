Five People Killed In Bali Hotel Elevator Crash

According to Ubud police report, the elevator fell from a height of about 330 feet.

According to a local police chief, at least five people were killed in a hotel elevator crash today on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

The elevator disaster struck in a tourist hotel in Ubud, a resort village in the district of Gianyar, at around 1:00 pm local time.

The accident occurred when five hotel staff members entered the elevator to go up, and the elevator belt suddenly snapped sending it crashing on the ground, killing all passengers.

According to Ubud police report, the elevator fell from a height of about 330 feet (100 meters).

Local emergency services report that police have registered the case and ordered an investigation.