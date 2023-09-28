Airline News Airport News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

First Spirit Airlines Self-Bag Drop at Detroit Airport

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Spirit Airlines has introduced its self-bag drop with biometric photo-matching service at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

The six newly installed self-bag drop units are located next to the Spirit ticket counter in the Evans Terminal and were added through a partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority.

Self-bag drop allows Spirit Airlines guests to check bags directly without working with an agent.

Spirit’s machines are also equipped with biometric photo-matching capability that compares a scan of government-issued identification with a photo of the Guest for verification.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

