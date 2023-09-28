First Spirit Airlines Self-Bag Drop at Detroit Airport

Spirit Airlines has introduced its self-bag drop with biometric photo-matching service at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

The six newly installed self-bag drop units are located next to the Spirit ticket counter in the Evans Terminal and were added through a partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority.

Self-bag drop allows Spirit Airlines guests to check bags directly without working with an agent.

Spirit’s machines are also equipped with biometric photo-matching capability that compares a scan of government-issued identification with a photo of the Guest for verification.