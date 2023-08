Pakistan unveils Salam Pakistan, its inaugural tourism brand, reflecting commitment amid challenges. Pre-pandemic, tourism contributed $15B, 6% of GDP in 2019. COVID-19 reduced this to $11.6B (4.4% of GDP) in 2020, with job losses. Pakistan’s potential hindered by security and political issues. Government acts to revive tourism, emphasizing Salam Pakistan’s launch.

The introduction of the Salam Pakistan brand underscores the nation’s dedication to fostering its multifaceted tourism industry.