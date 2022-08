InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced the launch of the first Manta Retreat of its kind.

The inaugural retreat will take place from 23rd to 28th October 2022, in collaboration with the resort-based Manta Trust organization, a thoughtfully curated program has been created to educate, explore and raise awareness for manta rays in their natural habitat.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News