First Lufthansa Boeing 787 lands at Frankfurt Airport

Build-up of 787 fleet starts with today’s addition of D-ABPA – a total of 31 more 787 deliveries expected by 2027

Lufthansa welcomes a new aircraft model to its fleet. The first Boeing 787, registered D-ABPA, landed at Frankfurt Airport today.

The aircraft was originally built for another airline but had not been integrated into the carrier’s fleet.

The state-of-the-art cabin with comfortable seats in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class will be refurbished in Lufthansa’s colors and design over the next few weeks.

The newest member of Lufthansa’s long-haul fleet will then be deployed from October, initially from Frankfurt Airport for training purposes on domestic German routes.

The first intercontinental scheduled destination of the Lufthansa “Dreamliner” will be the Canadian metropolis of Toronto.

“With the Boeing 787, we are introducing another modern aircraft type that is one of the most fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft in our fleet. This will allow us to further improve the average CO 2 balance. This aircraft is sustainable and offers customers a premium flying experience,” said Jens Ritter, CEO Lufthansa Airlines.

The ultra-modern “Dreamliner” long-haul aircraft consume an average of only around 2.5 liters of kerosene per passenger per 100 kilometers flown. That is around 30 percent less than their predecessor model. Between 2022 and 2027, the Lufthansa Group will receive a total of 32 Boeing “Dreamliners.” Around 60 percent of the Lufthansa Group’s total fleet investment goes to Lufthansa Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo. Boeing and Lufthansa have been partners for 90 years, during which Lufthansa has often been the launch customer for new aircraft models, such as the Boeing 737, 747-230F and the 747-8.

The Boeing 787-9 also offers travelers an enhanced travel experience:

Spacious cabin

The wide cabin of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner family offers passengers an even more spacious environment. In Business Class, for example, the aisles are wide enough to easily walk through with trolleys. The high entrance area conveys a feeling of even more free space.

The 787’s windows are the largest of any aircraft type. Because they are mounted higher on the fuselage, travelers can see the horizon even from the seats in the middle row. The overhead bins are designed to accommodate different types of hand luggage, and each traveler can conveniently stow another bag above them.

Improved Business Class

The Boeing 787 also features an improved Business Class. All seats have direct access to the aisle, can be quickly and easily converted into a two-meter-long bed, and offer more storage space. In addition, travelers have significantly more space in the shoulder area. Next year, the airline will introduce a new top-of-the-line product, co-developed by Lufthansa, in all travel classes – Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First Class – that is unparalleled in the market.

Lighting

Human Centric Lighting, a specially programmed, flexible lighting system, illuminates the cabin with warm red light, graduated intermediate tones, and colder blue light. Depending on the time of day or night, the light in the aircraft cabin is thus geared to the passengers’ biorhythms. The window blinds on board differ fundamentally from those on other commercial aircraft. The electrically operated window blinds allow passengers to dim the windows at the touch of a button and still see the passing scenery.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News