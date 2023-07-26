First JW Marriott Dallas Open

by Juergen T Steinmetz
The JW Marriott Dallas Arts District in Dallas, Texas opened today. The property hotel is located at the epicenter of the robust cultural arts scene in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas boasts the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States and holds an official “Cultural District” designation by the Texas Commission on the Arts.

The hotel’s design showcases countless artistic representations of themes that played a part in the growth and success of Dallas.

A city that began as a trading post in 1841 and grew into a modern-day cosmopolitan center of commerce and the arts, presents a rich history of vision, creativity, fortitude, and resilience.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District features three dining venues each with its own tie to the artistic community surrounding the hotel. 

