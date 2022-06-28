First ever CCO named at $3 billion hotel group

Privately held hotel investment and operating firm, Northview Hotel Group, today announced the appointment of Lisa Marchese as the firm’s first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Marchese brings 20 years of international hospitality sales, marketing and strategic leadership to the role. She will be responsible for all revenue generation strategies across sales, marketing, distribution and analytics for Northview Hotel Group’s properties.

“Lisa is undeniably one of the most skilled marketers and strategic business builders in our industry,” said Matt Trevenen, Northview partner. “She understands that brand, experience and technology must align perfectly to attract and retain staff, guests and members, as well as to succeed in the upper-upscale and luxury markets. Her experience building global brands is unparalleled, and she will immediately influence our rebranding and launch of multiple properties.”

Marchese will be involved in all experience touch points, including Northview’s hotels, resorts, resort communities, clubs, restaurants, spas and golf courses. She will oversee each property’s analytics and insights; revenue growth; product and market development; commercial, brand, and promotional strategies; distribution and worldwide reservations; and recognition and loyalty.

At The Boca Raton, Marchese will play an active role in the firm’s continued rebranding and transformation of the extraordinary icon set on 200 waterfront acres in South Florida.

In San Francisco, she will oversee the launch of the Beacon Grand, A Union Square Hotel (formerly Sir Francis Drake Hotel). Following an extensive renovation of all guest rooms and public spaces, the Beacon Grand is scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2022. At Brasada Ranch in Bend, Oregon, a Travel+Leisure Top 10 Resort Hotel in the West, she will work with the executive leadership team to continually refine the guest and member experiences.

Before Northview Hotel Group, Marchese served as chief commercial officer at Fora, a London-based premium, flexible workspace provider that emphasizes the role of hospitality, wellness and service in the office sector. Prior, as chief operating officer, she launched The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, one of the most successful brands on the Las Vegas Strip. Marchese then joined The Venetian and The Palazzo Resort and Casino as chief marketing officer, responsible for brand and marketing, as well as sales strategies. And at Witkoff, as chief commercial officer, she oversaw the rebrand of the legendary Park Lane in NYC, the opening of the West Hollywood Edition, and the creation of the Park Santa Monica – a breakthrough residential project.

“Northview’s track record of thinking outside the box, identifying unique properties and developing compelling guest experiences is extraordinary,” said Lisa Marchese. “It’s refreshing that while the firm’s institutional operating platforms are cutting edge, there is no formula dictating which properties work and don’t work. This way of thinking is critical given the industry is brimming with reinvention and innovation.”