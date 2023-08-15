First Certified Autism Accessible Marriott Hotel

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, is now an autism-accessible hotel, ensuring inclusive options are now available. This important designation marks the property as the first CAC-certified hotel in Greater Palm Springs, California, as well as the first JW Marriott to gain certification.

The CAC designation is earned by organizations that have completed autism training to better understand, welcome, and accommodate autistic visitors and their families. The property has worked with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a global leader in online training and certification programs, to be designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC).