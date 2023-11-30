The First Boeing 787 Dreamliner Lands in Antarctica

A Norwegian airline achieved a historic feat by successfully landing the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner on Antarctica.

Norse Atlantic Airways landed their Boeing 787 at Troll Airfield in Antarctica. The runway, constructed on snow and ice, spans 9,840 feet in length and 100 feet in width. Flight N0787 accommodates around 300 passengers and arrived safely earlier this month.

However, the groundbreaking flight to Antarctica wasn’t for tourism but to transport 45 researchers and 12 tons of equipment to the Snow Continent.

The Norwegian Polar Institute deployed its scientists, mainly headed to the Troll research station in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, using the spacious Boeing 787. The aircraft’s large cargo capacity of over 5,000 cubic feet and fuel efficiency facilitated the mission, allowing a round trip from Cape Town to Antarctica without refueling.

This method eliminated the logistical challenges of storing and handling fuel in Antarctica. The plane also transported researchers from various nations to different research stations on the continent. The Norwegian Polar Institute conducts diverse studies in both the Arctic and Antarctic, focusing on biodiversity, climate, environmental pollutants, and geological mapping.

The aircraft departed from Oslo on November 13, making a stop in Cape Town before reaching Antarctica at approximately 2 a.m. on November 15. The landing occurred during continuous daylight, typical for this time of year in the region.

Traditionally, smaller planes, ships, and specifically equipped aircraft like those with skis or C-17 Air force jets have been employed for travel to Antarctica by researchers. The U.S. Antarctic Program, for instance, utilizes these modes of transportation to navigate the rugged terrain and deliver necessary supplies.