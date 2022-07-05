First Belize International Music and Food Festival launched

Ten international artists, two international DJs, sixteen local artists, and local DJs will take the stage to celebrate global music genres

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is hosting a two-day International Music and Food Festival this July 30-31, 2022, at the Saca Chispas Field in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

The first of its kind, the Belize International Music and Food Festival aims to showcase local and international musical artists as well as Belize’s exceptional cuisine. Ten international artists, two international DJs, sixteen local artists, and a number of local DJs will take the stage to celebrate global music genres ranging from Reggae, Afro-Beats, Dancehall, Soca, Punta, and Latin beats.