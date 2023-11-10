First Airbus A321neo Delivered to ITA Airways

Italia Trasporto Aereo S.p.A. (ITA Airways) has taken delivery of its first A321neo on lease from Air Lease Corporation from Airbus’ Hamburg production facilities.

ITA Airways’ A321neo, which will serve the airline’s medium haul routes, is fitted with a three class configuration including 12 Business Class full flat beds with direct aisle access, 12 Premium Economy seats in 4-abreast, and 141 Economy seats of which 12 are dedicated to Comfort Economy.

This latest addition further consolidates ITA Airways’ all-Airbus fleet strategy, which currently stands at 81 aircraft, and includes latest generation A220, A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft.

The A321neo is the largest aircraft in Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft. Having the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky, the aircraft is the perfect contender for maximising comfort.