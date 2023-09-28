Bright Fire Dragon Dance: Hong Kong’s Living Tradition Revived in 2023

A usually quiet neighborhood in Hong Kong was filled with thousands of people excited to watch the city’s fire dragon dance on Thursday night. This year’s ressurection of the fire dragon was extra special — as it was performed for the first time after being halted for 3-years due to the global pandemic.

Smoke and fire swirled in the air, wafting from the dragon’s 67-metre (219-feet) body which is made up of thousands of incense sticks as Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance began.

Streets lit up with people’s cheers and laughters as they shared the common joy.

Locals said – the organisers had been practising their performance since March. This The practices started as soon as Hong Kong lifted up all coronavirus restrictions.

The dragon’s head weighed at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) after the incense were put on.

The dance is performed during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional event celebrated globally. It began in 1880 to ward off a plague in Tai Hang village and has only been interrupted during World War II and the recent pandemic.

Visitors watching the dance for the first time described it as the “living tradition of Hong Kong” – with faces full of amazement. They expressed happiness as Hong Kong revives living tradition of fire dragon dance after 3-years.

Receiving incense from the dragon is considered auspicious.

Fire Dragon Dance: Recognition from Authorities

The ritual was designated as intangible cultural heritage by China in 2011 and by Hong Kong in 2017. Additionally, a museum dedicated to this ritual was inaugurated in Tai Hang in 2022.