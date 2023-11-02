Finnish Airports Ready for Winter With 24 New Routes

Finavia, the Finnish airports operator, is expanding for the 2023-2024 winter season by opening 24 new routes across Europe. This expansion will provide direct flights from Finland to over 130 global destinations during the winter months, with celebrations taking place across the country.

The new routes were launched on October 29, marking the start of the global aviation winter season.

Finnish Airports’ Extensive New Routes for Winter

Air Baltic is adding four new destinations from Tampere-Pirkkala Airport, which include Tenerife, Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, Kittilä (the airline’s first domestic Finnish destination), and daily flights to Tallinn. The airline will also continue its existing flights to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Malaga, and Riga.

Lufthansa is launching a new route from Oulu to Munich in December, providing a link to Central Europe. SAS is starting flights from Helsinki-Vantaa to Oslo at the beginning of the winter season. Additionally, Vueling is resuming service at the end of October with three weekly flights from Helsinki-Vantaa to Barcelona.

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport not only provides extensive European connections but also offers direct flights to various long-haul destinations. Finnair operates flights to North America, the Middle East, and Asia. Additionally, Japan Airlines serves Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, and Juneyao Airlines offers flights to Zhengzhou and Shanghai in China.

Lapland Expects to Break Records

Lapland’s airports, managed by Finavia, are preparing for a remarkable season with 18 new European routes. This winter, Lapland will have 35 direct international routes, providing 240,000 additional passenger seats, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous winter. Rovaniemi Airport will receive about 150,000 of these additional seats.

Several airlines are expanding their routes to Rovaniemi for the upcoming season. Ryanair is set to start flights from Liverpool and Milan in October-November. EasyJet will open routes in December from five different cities: Edinburgh, Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Naples. On December 2, four different airlines, Iberia Airlines from Madrid, Vueling from Barcelona, Finnair from Tromsø, and Austrian Airlines from Vienna, will commence their services. Additionally, Eurowings will inaugurate a route from Rovaniemi to Berlin in January 2024. Furthermore, Ryanair is resuming flights to Rovaniemi from Dublin, London Stansted, and Brussels Charleroi. EasyJet continues its services to London Gatwick, Bristol, Manchester, and Milan. KLM, Air France, Turkish Airlines, and Eurowings will also maintain their routes to Rovaniemi from various cities.

EasyJet is adding two new routes to Kittilä from Manchester and London Gatwick in November. Other airlines offering return routes to Kittilä include Air France from Paris, Eurowings from Düsseldorf, Air Baltic from Riga, and Lufthansa from Munich.

Eurowings will commence holiday season flights from Ivalo and Kuusamo airports to Düsseldorf. Edelweiss Air will start flying to Ivalo and Kuusamo from Zurich in February 2024, and Lufthansa is returning to both destinations from Frankfurt.

Finnair is increasing flights from Helsinki-Vantaa to all Lapland airports operated by Finavia, with Norwegian also operating flights from Helsinki-Vantaa to Rovaniemi. The upcoming winter tourist season in Lapland is anticipated to set new records, and there is a focus on developing the summer season in the region.