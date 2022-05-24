Finnair Wet Leases an A320 from DAT for the Busy Summer Season

Finnair will lease an A320 aircraft and crew from DAT for the busy summer season. The aircraft will be operating selected frequencies on Finnair’s route between Helsinki and Copenhagen in June, and on Finnair’s routes between Helsinki and Oulu and Helsinki and Lisbon between July and October.

The flight deck and cabin crew for these flights come from DAT, and the flights have Finnair’s service concept.

“We are preparing for a busy summer season, and this agreement with DAT supports our target of ensuring stable and reliable operations as travel is now picking up”, says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

Customers, who have a booking on a flight where the operating carrier changes from Finnair to DAT, will get a message about the change. In case customers wish to make changes to their reservation, they are asked to contact Finnair customer services for assistance.

DAT is a Danish airline, operating regional routes in Denmark, Norway, Italy, Germany and Finland, and providing charter and ACMI services.