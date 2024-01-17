Finnair Reveals Helsinki-Tartu Flight Fare, Experts Explain

He clarified that the fare for direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki differs from connecting flights to other destinations from Helsinki.

Finnair is set to resume flights between Tartu and Helsinki starting March 31 after many unsuccessful attempts, offering a one-way ticket at €72.40.

Mayor of Tartu, Urmas Klaas, emphasized that the city government does not regulate Finnair’s ticket prices.

He clarified that the fare for direct flights between Tartu and Helsinki differs from connecting flights to other destinations from Helsinki.

Klaas expressed the anticipation of Southern Estonia residents for the return of international flights, citing a survey indicating the Helsinki air link’s socioeconomic impact at €8.5 million.

Aviation expert Sven Kukemelk explained that ticket prices involve various components, such as fuel costs and airport fees. He highlighted that Finnair’s pricing for Tartu-Helsinki is comparable to other connections of similar distance, like Helsinki-Riga or Helsinki-Tallinn.

Kukemelk justified the cost-effectiveness of the direct Tartu-Helsinki route, considering the inconvenience of Southern Estonia residents driving to Tallinn Airport otherwise.

He pointed out the lack of transportation options from Tartu to Tallinn during crucial flight departure times (3 a.m. to 10 a.m.). The expert also underscored the potential of the greater Tartu area, home to 400,000 people, drawing parallels with successful air links in similarly sized Finnish regions like Vaasa and Turku.