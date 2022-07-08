Finland to build a wall on its border with Russia

New bill was passed amid growing security concerns over the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine

Finnish Parliament passed a new legislation yesterday calling for strengthening of the security along Finland’s 1,340-kilometer (833-mile) border with Russia.

New bill was passed amid growing security concerns over the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine, and fears of retaliation from Moscow after Finland applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May, citing urgent security concerns triggered by Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Both Nordic countries have long practiced the policy of international neutrality, but it quickly waned after Russia invaded Ukraine under false pretense in February.

New legislation allows Finland to construct barriers along its border with Russia and to suspend or restrict migrant traffic under “exceptional circumstances.”

Supporters of the new law have cited illegal migrant crisis late last year that prompted Poland to erect a wall along its border with Belarus that was abetting illegal aliens from Africa and Middle East and assisting them in their attempts to unlawfully cross over to EU.

“With this law, we are trying to send a message that using people as a tool – as we saw attempted on the border between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania – would not succeed in Finland,” the Member of Finland’s Parliament, Ben Zyskowicz, declared.

If Russia attempts to harass Finland by instigating a similar illegal alien invasion along its border with Finland, the new law will allow the Finnish government to herd all illegal migrants to a centralized processing point, such as an airport, without any legal delays.

The new Finnish legislation passed by a supermajority, meaning parliament will be able to fast-track the new border policies.

The new law’s critics had voiced concern that it might violate international agreements, including European Union’s directives on asylum seekers, but their call to return the bill to a parliamentary committee for re-examination was rejected by a 103-16 margin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, visible irate by NATO’s expansion in Scandinavia, even though it was caused by nothing but Russian aggression, threatened last month that if NATO forces and infrastructure are placed in Finland or Sweden, Russia “will be forced to respond tit-for-tat, and create the same threats for the territories it is threatened from.”

“There will be tension, of course, if we are threatened,” Putin added.