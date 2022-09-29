Finland closes border to all Russian tourists

The government of Finland announced today that it has decided to ‘significantly restrict the entry of Russian tourists into Finland.’

All Schengen tourist visa holders who are citizens of the Russian Federation will be denied entry to Finland starting from midnight tonight.

According to Finnish government officials, ‘the rapidly increasing volume of (Russian) tourists arriving in Finland’ since the announcement of a mobilization by Russian President Putin last week, ‘endanger Finland’s international position and international relations.’

Schengen rules allow nations to take such decisions when ‘international relations and security are taken into account’ and ‘the resolution aims to stop tourism and related transit from Russia altogether,’ Finland’s authorities added in a statement.

Only those deemed eligible for humanitarian visas will be allowed to enter Finland after the entry ban comes into force. The country will also allow some Russians to enter on case-by-case basis if such a move would serve its ‘national interests.’

The number of visa applications Finnish consular staff can process in Russia will also be ‘drastically’ limited starting tonight.

Finland strongly opposes allowing Russian tourists into the Schengen zone. In September, Helsinki asked Brussels to allow EU nations denying entry to Russians to revoke their visas, preventing Russian citizens from entering the bloc through another member state’s territory.

Finland, which shares a long land border with Russia, already has a mechanism in place that allows it to deny visas to Russians and refuse entry to those who already have them.