Finalists Announced for the Inaugural TOURISE Riyadh Awards

With less than two weeks remaining until the highly anticipated TOURISE Inaugural Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, we’re thrilled to unveil the finalists for the first-ever TOURISE Awards — the new global benchmark for recognizing excellence in tourism destinations worldwide.
Selected from an extraordinary range of nominations submitted by passionate globetrotters, travelers, industry experts, and organizations across the globe, this year’s finalists represent destinations that inspire with soul-stirring culture, innovative experiences, and unforgettable memories.
Among the standout destinations is New York, recognized as a finalist for Best Arts & Culture Destination, underscoring its continued status as one of the world’s premier travel destinations — now and for years to come.
2025 TOURISE Awards Finalists
Best Arts & Culture Destination: Kyoto, Paris, New York
Best Adventure Destination: Galapagos Islands, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Ancash
Best Food & Culinary Destination: Tokyo, London, Hong Kong
Best Shopping Destination: Singapore, Paris, London
Best Entertainment Destination: Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City
From these category winners, one destination will also earn the prestigious title of Best Overall Destination, selected by the esteemed TOURISE Awards jury panel
