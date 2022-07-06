Fiji to Canada with your private Bubble on Fiji Airways

Canadian visitors in Fiji. A new reality with National Airline Carrier Fiji Arways new non stop flights from Nadi to Vancouver.

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national carrier, has announced it will fly direct from Nadi to Vancouver in Canada from November 2022. The destination will be the 20th direct international service provided by Fiji Airways’ world-class fleet.

From November 25th, 2022, Fiji Airways will fly direct to and from Vancouver twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

