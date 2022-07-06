Fiji to Canada with your private Bubble on Fiji Airways

This is the only way in the world to fly within your own bubble.
Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national carrier, has announced it will fly direct from Nadi to Vancouver in Canada from November 2022. The destination will be the 20th direct international service provided by Fiji Airways’ world-class fleet.
From November 25th, 2022, Fiji Airways will fly direct to and from Vancouver twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
