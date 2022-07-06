Airlines Canada Country | Region Destination Fiji News Press Statement Tourism

Fiji to Canada with your private Bubble on Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways takes delivery of first of its two Airbus A350 XWBs
Canadian visitors in Fiji. A new reality with National Airline Carrier Fiji Arways new non stop flights from Nadi to Vancouver.

This is the only way in the world to fly within your own bubble.

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s national carrier, has announced it will fly direct from Nadi to Vancouver in Canada from November 2022. The destination will be the 20th direct international service provided by Fiji Airways’ world-class fleet.

From November 25th, 2022, Fiji Airways will fly direct to and from Vancouver twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

