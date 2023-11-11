Fiji Introduces Easy Visa Rules for Effortless Immigration

Fiji is easing visa regulations to tackle a rising labor shortage. The Immigration Minister, Pio Tikoduadua, announced that business visitors from 105 visa-exempt countries can now travel to and work in Fiji for 14 days without the need for an application.

The Immigration Minister stated that the visa rule changes aim to provide local businesses with access to skilled foreign workers. He mentioned this during the launch of the new Immigration Department website, emphasizing that the new pathway allows for short visits from skilled foreign nationals.

“Fiji continues to lose valuable skills through permanent and temporary migration,” he said.

“As a result, businesses need greater access to the skills of foreign nationals to ensure uninterrupted managerial, technical, and other support.

“For some years this has been an unnecessarily complicated process. It delays the arrival of critically needed services and adds to the work of the Immigration Department.”



Starting November 15, 2023, citizens from all 105 visa-exempt countries entering Fiji for business reasons will receive business visitor permits upon arrival. Under section 9(3) of the Immigration Act 2003, they are allowed to participate in business, investment, study, research, or consultancy work for a duration of up to 14 days.

Individuals desiring an extension beyond the initial 14 days of exemption must apply for a short-term work permit, as per the announcement.

To provide clarification and maintain the current policy, the Immigration Minister, Mr. Tikoduadua, stated that individuals visiting Fiji for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, workshops, or training are not classified as business visitors. They can continue to do so using an ordinary visitor’s permit, as is currently the practice.