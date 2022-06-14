Fiji Drops All Testing Requirements For Inbound International Travelers

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Top Destination For Families & Multigenerational Travelers Welcomes Back Guests

With travel restrictions loosening by the day and more countries fully committed to welcoming travelers again, the south pacific island nation of Fiji has dropped testing requirements for all inbound international travelers. In step with this decision, the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji, the premier eco-adventure luxury destination, offers a range of curated immersive experiences for families with children of all ages and multigenerational travelers.

“Families and multigenerational travelers are eager to once again explore and go on adventures together, with these guests in mind we have taken the time to enhance the already superb, curated experiences one comes to expect from the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort,” said Bartholomew Simpson, general manager of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji. “By embracing local traditions and stewardship of the local ecosystem, families and multigenerational travelers will be immersed in the incredible natural wonders of our South Pacific destination and receive a wonderfully enriching summer holiday experience.”

Though no international inbound testing will be required, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort staff are fully vaccinated, trained and committed to exceeding the highest level of Covid-19 safety and sanitation standards while providing professional and welcoming customer service. Staff will greet guests with face covering and all high touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently. Additionally, Tourism Fiji created the “Care Fiji Commitment,” a program featuring enhanced safety, health and hygiene protocols for a post-pandemic world as the country reopens borders to travelers. The program has been welcomed by more than 200 of the islands’ resorts, tour operators, restaurants, attractions and more.

Nestled in an exclusive, lush tropical enclave on the island of Vanua Levu overlooking the tranquil waters of Savusavu Bay, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is an unparalleled escape for large extended families seeking to create lasting memories for future generations, relaxation, and adventure.

Top destination for families

With a professional and courteous staff that very few hotels or resorts in the world can match, families will instantly form a bond that goes deeper than expected.

Families with small children, no worries! The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort provides an unparalleled world class family holiday experience with its Bula Kids Club for the younger family members. With changing daily activities and fun educational programming designed to keep younger children engaged and enthralled, every child under 6 years is assigned their very own nanny for the duration of their stay. Something for the “tweens” too – older kids, in groups of five, get their own buddy! In addition to the Bula Club, the younger guests can meet school children their age and learn traditional customs, enjoy local faire, and environmental education.

A top destination for multigenerational travel

Perfect for family bonding, returning guests and new adventure-seekers will have the opportunity to sleep in an authentic Fijian bure, dive in some of the most beautiful waters in the world, leisurely snorkel and explore the area via sea kayak, or escape to a private island for a picnic. Designed for travelers of all ages, guests can also visit the mangroves, pearl farm, an authentic Fijian village, or hike through a tropical rainforest and discover a hidden waterfall.

For the underwater explorers in the group, the resort offers a wide range of PADI dive courses with experienced instructors who have logged thousands of hours underwater. In addition, the resort has a diving course, with certification, that covers the proper mask, fins and snorkel techniques, basic information on skin diving equipment, dive science, the environment, problem management and safe skin-diving practices. The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort has dive and snorkel instruction designed for adventurers of all skill levels and ages.

Prospective guests in the U.S. can book reservations by calling (800) 246-3454 or emailing info@fijiresort.com, and guests arriving from Australia can book by dialing (1300) 306-171 or by emailing sales@fijiresort.com.

Note, travelers returning to their home countries will still be required to book a rapid antigen test 48 hours prior to departure and can register here.

For more information on Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, please click here.

About Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The award-winning Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is one of the most renowned vacation destinations in the South Pacific. Located on the island of Vanua Levu and built on 17 acres of land, the luxury resort overlooks the peaceful waters of Savusavu Bay and offers an exclusive escape for couples, families, and discerning travelers looking for experiential travel coupled with authentic luxury and local culture. Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort offers an unforgettable vacation experience that is derived from the natural beauty of the island, personalized attention, and the warmth of the staff. The environmentally and socially responsible resort offers guests a wide variety of amenities, including specially designed individual thatched-roof bures, world-class dining, an outstanding lineup of recreational activities, unmatched ecological experiences, and an array of Fijian-inspired spa treatments.

About Canyon Equity LLC.

The Canyon Group of Companies, who own the resort, headquartered in Larkspur, California, was founded in May 2005. Its mantra is to acquire and develop small ultra-luxury branded resorts in unique destinations with small residential components creating an eclectic yet highly compatible sense of community in each destination. Since its formation in 2005 Canyon has created an impressive portfolio of resorts, in locations ranging from the turquoise waters of Fiji to the towering peaks of Yellowstone, to the artist colonies of Santa Fe, and in the Canyons of southern Utah.

The Canyon Group’s portfolio comprises such iconic properties as Amangiri (Utah), Amangani (Jackson, Wyoming), Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort (Fiji), and Dunton Hot Springs, (Dunton, Colorado). Some new stunning developments are also underway in such locations as the Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica, and a 400-year-old Hacienda in Mexico, all destined to make grand statements in the niche market of ultra-luxury international travel as each one is launched.